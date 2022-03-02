Property of the Week with Hornseys: A three bedroom semi-detached home in Market Weighton – £190,000

Church Close, Market Weighton – £190,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551. Photo submitted
The three bedroom semi-detached house is situated in a central location close to the town centre and its many amenities.
It briefly comprises: Entrance hall, kitchen and dining area, living room, three bedrooms, bathroom, low maintenance gardens, driveway and detached garage.
The property was recently decorated to a high standard and also benefits from gas central heating and double glazing. Call 01430 872551 for more information.
