Property of the Week with Hornseys: A well presented three bedroomed home in North Newbald
Set within the picturesque village of North Newbald in a quiet cul-de-sac position, this three bedroom link detached property is well presented and maintained throughout and is ideal for entertaining with its outside bar area.
Dot Hill Close, North Newbald – £270,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.
The property briefly comprises entrance hall, living room, breakfast kitchen, utility room, cloakroom, conservatory, three bedrooms, bathroom, double driveway, garage, gardens front side and rear south westerly facing with an outside timber bar feature.
The property also benefits from an oil central heating system which has been recently upgraded and uPVC double glazing.
