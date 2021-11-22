Property of the Week with Hornseys: Grove Farm, Goodmanham Road, Goodmanham – offers over £550,000

Grove Farm, Goodmanham Road, Goodmanham – offers over £550,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing go to www.hornseys.uk.com or call 01430 872551.

Located in the centre of the village and only a short distance from the town of Market Weighton it is ideally situated for the Wolds Way which offers wonderful walking opportunities.

The spacious property has been sympathetically updated, well maintained and is presented in good order throughout while offering further potential.

The property briefly comprises of sitting room, living room/dining room, kitchen, pantry, downstairs WC and utility. A separate downstairs room currently used as an office could be a fifth bedroom.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and one single bedroom with a large family bathroom.

There is ample parking outside with a double garage.

The walled garden has a feature well and patio area with raised flower beds.