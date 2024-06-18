To incentivise lenders, the Government takes on some of the financial risks, including some of the costs of borrowers defaulting on their payments

Labour says their scheme will be more extensive and have called it “Freedom to Buy” The party has also promised to encourage building on poorer quality “grey belt” land and to reform planning rules.

Building a series of new towns and boosting planning permissions on brownfield land are also a priority.

Labour aims to deliver 1.5 million new homes over the next five years while attempting to tackle the skills shortage in the construction industry. It also wants to tax foreign buyers to help pay for more planning officers and will ensure planning authorities have up-to-date local plans.

It would also strengthen planning obligations to ensure new developments provide more affordable homes and prioritise the building of new social rented homes.

The Conservative manifesto includes permanently abolishing stamp duty on homes up to £425,000 for first-time buyers in England and Northern Ireland, introducing a new Help to Buy scheme and delivering 1.6 million homes in England in the next Parliament.

There is also a commitment to ban no-fault evictions, a policy that has faced long delays and the Conservative party is also planning a two-year tax-break for landlords who sell to existing tenants.

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to build 380,000 new homes per year and remove dangerous cladding from all buildings, while ensuring that leaseholders do not have to pay.

The party also pledge to construct 150,000 social housing homes, encourage development on brownfield land and build ten garden cities.

Properly funding planning departments is on their list as is introducing “use-it-or-lose-it” planning permission for developers.

Ensuring housing is not built in areas of high flood risk without adequate mitigation is also a priority.

It would also trial Community Land Auctions to ensure that local communities receive a share of the benefits of new development in their areas to help fund local services.

It would also introduce a new Rent to Own scheme for social housing where rent payments give tenants an increasing stake in the property, allowing them to own it outright after 30 years.

Giving local authorities new powers to control second homes and short-term lets in their areas is also a pledge as is enforcing standards for social rented homes. Capping ground rents and banning no fault evictions are also a commitment.

Those caught in the Building Safety Crisis are looking for more commitment from all political parties to end their plight, which continues to pour misery on the thousands of people who are trapped in unsafe apartments and who are still paying a fortune for issues not of their making with little chance of selling.

Linz Darlington, MD of lease extension specialists Homehold, says: “We need the next Government to concentrate on implementation of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024. Whoever is in power, it will take time to get this right.”