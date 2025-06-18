The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Purey Cust House, an immaculate 10 bedroom property, sits in a private, gated position beside York Minster overlooking the tranquillity of Dean’s Park.

Owners Mark and Nicky Calvert, who own Montenegro Moments – a holiday business in Kotor Bay, live in the house with their four children who range from 23 to 29 years old.

"It’s the most beautiful house I’ve ever seen,” says Mark. “The location is unbeatable. It’s peaceful, yet in the centre of the city. All we can see from our house is Dean’s Park and the Minster, there is no better view.”

Purey Cust House, York. Picture: Prime Residential

Originally designed in 1825 by prominent local architect Richard Hey Sharp, the grade II-listed house stands as a striking example of Gothic Revival architecture and forms the centrepiece of the prestigious Purey Cust development – once a charitable healthcare institution founded by Canon Arthur Purey-Cust, Dean of York.

Mark and Nicky bought the house off-market in 2017 after a year of renting in York following their move from Knaresborough to be closer to their children’s school. “We weren’t necessarily looking for a house like this but we walked around it to Dean’s Park, had a look and thought, my goodness that’s the one,” says Mark.

The property, which was part of a redevelopment of the ex-Nuffield Purey Cust Hospital into luxury homes in 2013, includes over 10,000 sq ft of accommodation across four floors.

Its grand proportions, abundant natural light, and period details are matched by modern enhancements such as underfloor heating, Rako lighting, and a highly efficient heating system.

The kitchen at Purey Cust House, York. Picture: Prime Residential

The house was already in good condition when they bought it, but the couple redecorated it to suit their style, striking a careful balance between preserving historical features and introducing contemporary art and furniture.

The raised ground floor features a formal reception hall with an original sweeping staircase and a three-storey lightwell topped by a glazed dome.

Nicky’s favourite part of the house is the Poggenpohl kitchen. “That’s really the hub of the house, it’s a really sociable space where everyone hangs out,” she says.

For Mark, it’s his office, which looks through the trees to York Minster. “It’s a peaceful space but I can see everything,” he says.

The property features an impressive drawing room with access to private raised terrace and landscaped gardens. Picture: Prime Residential

The lower ground floor is perfect for leisure and entertaining, with a brick-vaulted snooker room, a snug/media space, kitchen bar, wine cellar, gym, and two double bedrooms with a shared bathroom.

The home’s private, landscaped gardens are enclosed, with mature planting and a substantial driveway. There is also a garage/workshop with an electric door and parking for several vehicles.

The couple are looking to downsize as they anticipate their children moving out, although they plan to stay in the city where Mark sits on various committees at York Minster.