Quintessential country cottage for sale in North Yorkshire with all you could dream of and more

Many of us dream of owning a quintessential English country cottage and this mid 1800s property fits the bill with bells on. It has everything you could wish for and more thanks to its latest owner.Dr Sarah Whiter bought Old Rose Cottage in 2010 and says: “I thought it was pretty and when I went in the house, it enveloped me and had a lovely feeling. Everyone who visits feels that too.”

Sarah has proved to be a perfect custodian for the house in the rural hamlet of Norton-le-Clay, which is close to Boroughbridge and in easy striking distance of the A1. It also had potential to extend and so Sarah took the opportunity to enlarge it to the side and the rear while ensuring the new was entirely in keeping with the old.

As a result, the kitchen has doubled in size and now has French doors onto the garden and there is a new main bedroom suite with a vaulted ceiling and ensuite, along with views over countryside that stretch to the white horse at Kilburn.

“Part of the new extension could be made into a self-contained annexe,” says Sarah, who also invested in insulation and double glazing which, together with the Aga and the multi-fuel stove, have made the property cosy whatever the weather.

Old Rose Cottage is in an idyllic location

“I work at home and I’m never cold. It’s always really warm in here and the cottage is economical to run,” adds Sarah, who has also added a garage, created a drive with parking for two cars and nurtured a gorgeous garden.

The interiors are exquisite thanks to her eye for design and love of cottage style and she says: “I’ve done everything in keeping to make it as authentic as possible. I’ve been here 13 years and it’s such a joyous house and a real haven.”

The cottage has over 1,900 sq ft of flexible living space and has an entrance porch with a stone-flagged floor, which opens into a reception hall with an understairs storage cupboard and latch doors leading into a cloakroom/w.c. and the living room. The latter has beamed ceilings and a Clock multi-fuel stove.

The spacious dining kitchen has terracotta floor tiling from the York Handmade Brick Company in Alne, an AGA and double doors opening out into the garden.

The fabulous country kitchen is spacious and includes an AGA

Leading off the dining kitchen is a study, laundry/utility room, back kitchen and a shower room. The first floor has a spacious principal bedroom with high vaulted ceiling, far reaching rural views and en-suite bathroom with roll top bath and separate walk-in shower.

There are three further bedrooms and a house bathroom with a second roll top bath. Outside is a double width drive to the side and a single garage.

Old Rose Cottage's garden has a lawn, vegetable and kitchen garden with greenhouse, a paved seating area, log store and far reaching rural views.

Norton-le-Clay is three miles north of Boroughbridge, nine miles south of Thirsk and offers access to the A1 and A168.