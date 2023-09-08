All Sections
Quintessential country cottage for sale in one of the prettiest hamlets in the Yorkshire Dales National Park

If you long to escape to the country and dream of owning a chocolate box cottage, this home for sale in a pretty Yorkshire Dales National Park hamlet could fulfill your heart’s desire.
Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:50 BST

River View is a former Quaker meeting house in Cowgill, which sits at the top of beautiful Dentdale. Loved and enjoyed by the present owners since 1992, the cottage is packed with period features, including the old pine doors, deep stone window sills and beams.

The cottage is elevated and overlooks the Dales valley and Settle to Carlisle railway. On the ground floor, the accommodation includes a spacious hall, a dining room and a double bedroom and a bathroom. Across the hall is the living room with wood-burning stove, a kitchen and a conservatory.

On the first floor, there are a further two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The owners are keen gardeners and have created a charming cottage garden with spring bulbs, flowering shrubs and planted borders. There is also a terrace with stone seating lawn, two stone outhouses plus a spacious garage plus a second garage, which could be a hobby room/workshop. There is also parking for several cars.

The hamlet of Cowgill is close to Dent railway station with servives to Leeds and Carlisle and the market town of Sedbergh is nine miles away. The cottage is on the market for £525,000 with Hackney and Leigh’s Sedbergh office.

The cottage is in a pretty hamlet at the head of one of the most beautiful Dales in the National Park

1. At the head of Dentdale

Photo: Hackney and Leigh

The owners are keen gardeners and it shows

2. Glorious garden

Photo: Hackney and Leigh

The farmhouse kitchen complete with Aga and breathtaking views

3. Country kitchen with views

Photo: Hackney and Leigh

The sitting room with views and a cosy wood-burning stove

4. Cosy up

Photo: Hackney and Leigh

