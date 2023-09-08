Quintessential country cottage for sale in one of the prettiest hamlets in the Yorkshire Dales National Park
River View is a former Quaker meeting house in Cowgill, which sits at the top of beautiful Dentdale. Loved and enjoyed by the present owners since 1992, the cottage is packed with period features, including the old pine doors, deep stone window sills and beams.
The cottage is elevated and overlooks the Dales valley and Settle to Carlisle railway. On the ground floor, the accommodation includes a spacious hall, a dining room and a double bedroom and a bathroom. Across the hall is the living room with wood-burning stove, a kitchen and a conservatory.
On the first floor, there are a further two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The owners are keen gardeners and have created a charming cottage garden with spring bulbs, flowering shrubs and planted borders. There is also a terrace with stone seating lawn, two stone outhouses plus a spacious garage plus a second garage, which could be a hobby room/workshop. There is also parking for several cars.
The hamlet of Cowgill is close to Dent railway station with servives to Leeds and Carlisle and the market town of Sedbergh is nine miles away. The cottage is on the market for £525,000 with Hackney and Leigh’s Sedbergh office.
