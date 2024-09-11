Rare 1950s nuclear bunker up for auction with guide price of around £20,000

By Amy Reast
Published 11th Sep 2024, 09:00 BST
A rare 1950s nuclear bunker is up for auction.

The Royal Observer Corps (ROC) nuclear bunker in the village of Wormhill, not far over the Yorkshire border into Derbyshire, is one of just 1,500 ever built.

It was designed to provide protective accommodation for three people in the event of a nuclear attack.

Also known as a Royal Observer post, they were expected to report on the nuclear bursts and on the fallout of a nuclear attack.

Nuclear bunker up for sale near Buxton. Photo SDL Property Auctionsplaceholder image
Nuclear bunker up for sale near Buxton. Photo SDL Property Auctions

Observers were provided with enough food and water for fourteen days and had a land line and radio communications available to them.

It is one of few remaining original bunkers as most of the sites were bought by telecom companies who turned them into phone masts.

The bunker, which is secure and dry, is in original condition with some original items still in situ, such as a pair of binoculars and a box which once contained an asbestos fire blanket.

It has been refurbished and redecorated - featuring wall to wall velvet curtains, a cream carpet, a made bed, a log burner, storage, a rug and an unused chemical toilet.

The unique piece of British history will go up for auction on September 26, via National Property Auctions.

The guide price is £15,000 - £20,000.

