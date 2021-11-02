This gorgeous home for sale on Knareborough's famous waterside offers fabulous views over the river

This sale of this detached house offers a rare chance to live on Knaresborough' s famous waterside. The Indigo Mill, part of which is a historic mill building, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in an idyllic location with south-facing views over the River Nidd. It also comes with Mediterranean-style gardens, parking and full boating and fishing rights.

The property, which is for sale for £795,000, is close to the famous viaduct. Nick Alcock, head of Dacre, Son and Hartley's Knaresborough office, which is marketing the house, says: "Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the private aspect and the south-facing, open views over the river that can be enjoyed from all the principal reception rooms."

He adds "The property is situated in one of Knaresborough's most sought-after residential locations and is within easy reach of the excellent shopping, recreational and schooling facilities offered within this popular market town, which has a railway station with mainline links. The southern bypass is also close by and the A1/M gives direct access to the commercial centres of North and West Yorkshire." Contact Dacre, Son and Hartley, tel: 01423 864126, www.dacres.co.uk

1. Gorgeous garden The house comes with beautifully tended gardens and a large conservatory. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales

2. Riverside garden This patio area overlooks the river and is part of the Mediterranean-style gardens that have thrived in this location. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales

3. A place to park The house from the rear. The property comes with two dedicated parking spaces. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales

4. A bird's eye view The house is in a private spot on the waterfront and has views of Knaresborough's famous viaduct. The viaduct was opened in October 1851 and cost £9,803. It has castellated walls and piers to blend in with the ruined walls of Knaresborough Castle. It has four arches and three piers, the middle of which stands in the water. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales