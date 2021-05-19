Rare chance to buy a beautiful riverside home next to Knaresborough's famous viaduct

This beautiful home on Waterside in Knaresborough is for sale for £695,000 with Hopkinsons estate agency. It has stunning views of the River Nidd and of Knaresborough's famous 80.5ft Grade II listed viaduct, which opened in 1851 to connect the town to Harrogate

The detached property has an enormous open plan living space, which includes a kitchen with granite worktops, a gas Rangemaster cooker, integrated fridge, freezer and dishwasher. This leads to the dining area, which has large wooden double doors leading out onto the terrace. The sitting room is at the most southerly part of the property, where double doors lead outside.

The three bedrooms are to the rear of the property and include a master bedroom suite with ensuite shower room, a second double bedroom with ensuite bathroom and good-sized third bedroom. There is also a house bathroom with bath.

Outside, there is an easy to maintain terraced area which offers superb views over the River Nidd and also of the Knaresborough Viaduct. The property also benefits from off-street parking. For more details visit www.hopkinsons.net

1. The stunning, single storey property is an eye-catcher and has views over the River Nidd Buy photo

2. Let there be light No expense has been spared on the decor in the three-bedroom property Buy photo

3. In the kitchen The kitchen has integrated appliances and a large island with storage and seating Buy photo

4. Open plan The living space is open plan and is full of natural light Buy photo