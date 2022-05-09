Rare chance to buy a North Yorkshire windmill now beautifully converted into a home with sensational views

This magnificent Grade II Listed windmill close to Kirby Hill, near Boroughbridge, has been sensitively converted to create a beautiful home with exceptional, long-range views across North Yorkshire countryside. Now for sale with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, for £925,000, the sturdy limestone windmill dates from 1822 and has several levels of accommodation, including four bedrooms. The converted building has retained its character with exposed stone walls and original beams. The ground floor has been extended to provide additional living space, with the extension including a family room with wood-burning stove.

The main windmill building has a sitting and dining area with flagstone flooring. The first floor has a large kitchen and breakfast room with integrated appliances and a cast-iron oven and stove top. There are two first reception rooms on the third floor, with both the library and sitting room enjoying wonderful countryside views.

The principal bedroom is found on the second floor and has fitted storage and en-suite shower room. The three further bedrooms are on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors. Outside, there is a large garden with a 100ft lawn and an orchard. here is also parking on the driveway and in the carport, which is located in the detached outbuilding, along with a potting shed and a home office. Kirby Hill has a pub and a primary school, while Boroughbridge is two miles away and has more amenities. Harrogate and Ripon are within easy reach. For details of the sale contact Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, tel: 01423 205442

