Dykes Hill House in Swinton, Masham, was built in the 1960s for the late Lady Masham who required single storey living after a riding accident. It has been a much-loved famly home on an estate that has been in the Cunliffe-Lister family since the 1880s. The 6,000 sq ft single storey property, on the market with Croft Residential, is now in need of renovation or replacement and offers an incredible opportunity for those fortunate enough to buy it.

The eight bedroom house sits in 3.7 acres of land in a beautiful rural spot but it is just a mile from the vibrant market town of Masham. The property is adjacent to a golf course and a stone’s throw from the fabulous Swinton Park Hotel and Spa.

Dykes Hill House has a large entrance hall, cloakroom/wc, library, drawing room, dining room, sitting room, kitchen, utility, laundry room and pantries. There is also a principle bedroom with ensuite to both sides, a guest bedroom, bathroom and laundry area. There is a wing either side, each with a sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, there is an electric gated entrance with wrought iron gates, a driveway, parking, a double garage, a disused swimming pool, various stores and outbuildings, kennels, stables, a single garage and larger roller shuttered building. Gardens surround the property and there is an orchard and a paddock.

Mark Cunliffe-Lister, the Earl of Swinton, who runs the Swinton Estate, says: “It is rare for us to sell property on the estate but we have decided to sell this unique house built for my aunt and uncle. It could be suitable for someone who needs to live in a single storey home and it does have potential.”

Toby Cockroft of Croft Residenial says: “The sale of this already substantial country home offers a rare opportunity for someone to renovate the house or create a new home offering unrivalled rural living on a grand scale on the footprint of the existing property, subject to planning permissions.”Dykes Hill House is £1.2m with www.croftresidential.co.uk

