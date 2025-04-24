Readymade properties on the market in East Leeds

A selection of Readymade properties are ready for new owners at two Redrow developments in East Leeds.

The properties are located at the homebuilder’s Centurion Fields development and nearby at The Avenue at Thorpe Park.

Both boast the ‘best of both worlds’ locations, with easy access to Leeds city centre, motorway connections and excellent amenities whilst being surrounded by green and open spaces.

Readymade homes are energy efficient, brand new properties, with a high specification interior chosen by Redrow’s interior designers. They feature a host of extras included such as flooring, saving potential homebuyers thousands.

A Leamington Lifestyle

The properties are ready to move into straight away, with no onward chain and everything in place, so they’re ideal for buyers who want to move quickly and easily.

There is currently one Readymade Amberley property at The Avenue at Thorpe Park and two Readymade properties at Centurion Fields – The Cambridge and The Leamington Lifestyle.

The Amberley has a double-fronted design, with a porched entrance leading to a central hallway. To the left is a kitchen and dining room and to the right a spacious lounge. A cloakroom and utility complete the downstairs accommodation, while upstairs there is a family bathroom and three double bedrooms. The main bedroom has its own en-suite. Prices currently starting from £417,000.

The Leamington Lifestyle has an open plan kitchen / dining / family room stretching across the back of the property. The ground floor is completed with a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom.

Inside a Leamington Lifestyle

The first floor has three double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite, while the main bedroom also boasts a walk-in wardrobe/dressing room. Prices currently starting from £524,000.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Our Readymade properties are perfect for those who want a stress-free move, as everything is already in place and all the design decisions have been made by the experts. There are no onward chains so buying Readymade is the ideal option for those who don’t want to wait to move.

“We have a number of incentives for potential buyers too, including deposit contributions and Help to Sell.

“Both Thorpe Park and Centurion Fields are in an area of East Leeds which being transformed into a really sought after place to live, not just because of the homes we’re building but thanks to the shopping and leisure facilities and new train station due to open next year too.”

To find out more about Thorpe Park visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-avenue-at-thorpe-park-leeds-162654