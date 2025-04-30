Redrow honours key workers and armed forces with exclusive offers

Redrow is giving back to the everyday heroes by offering two exclusive home-buying support schemes for key workers and armed forces members.

The schemes will see Redrow give up to £15,000 towards house hunters dream homes.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire said: “It’s our way of saying thank you for their dedication and service. The exclusive deposit contributions will help make homeownership more affordable and achievable for key workers and armed forces personnel so they can either start their journey of owning a home or upgrade to a new build that better fits their lives.”

The discounts are available at all Redrow developments including The Glade in Wakefield, Poppy Fields in Rotherham and Centurion Fields in Leeds.

Examples of Heritage Collection homes Redrow is building in Yorkshire.

“All of these developments offer convenient access to a range of medical facilities, making them excellent choices for house hunters looking to benefit from the key worker scheme,” added Steve.

To find out more about the key worker scheme, visit www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/key-worker-deposit-contribution. To find out more about the armed forces scheme click here www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/armed-forces-deposit-contribution.

Centurion Fields will feature 200 properties, with a selection of three and four-bedroom designs from Redrow’s popular Heritage Collection. To find out more about Centurion Fields call the sales team on 0113 5375931 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/centurion-fields-leeds-162722

Woodland Vale will eventually consist of 300 homes surrounding the scenic Haigh Wood. For further information on The Glade at Woodland Vale visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-glade-at-woodland-vale-162807 or call the sales team on 01924 961116.

Poppy Fields will feature 240 homes for private sale and 80 affordable properties in a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes.

The 36-acre development will also include a large area of open space, featuring a play area and a community orchard.