Refurbished rental homes launch in Linton-on-Ouse

Annington is bringing 50 fully refurbished homes to the market for let in the village of Linton-on-Ouse, as part of its Linton Collection. With the average house prices in North Yorkshire increasing by 5.5% over the last 12 months and a shortage of homes for let, the refurbished homes present a rare opportunity to rent a traditionally built house in the area.

The three-and four-bedroom homes with private gardens have been fully refurbished by Annington inside and out. The homes now feature contemporary new kitchens with selected appliances included, as well as new bathroom suites, Karndean flooring, combi-boilers, and improved insulation.

Freshly decorated with new carpets and built in storage, the homes have been thoughtfully designed with long-term renters in mind. Select homes feature generous double garages, providing extra space for renters to make their own and create a multi-purpose space.

As part of this launch, two new show homes have been created for aspiring tenants to see the size and specification of the homes available and to gather design inspiration for their future space.

Maple Grove

As a professional landlord with over 20 years’ experience, renters with Annington will also benefit from 24/7 support, assured quality and family friendly customer service.

Stacy Whitehead, Marketing Manager at Annington, said: “Linton-on-Ouse offers an active village lifestyle for families, from weekend boating on the nearby Linton Lock Marina to joining yoga classes at the traditional village hall. Despite being surrounded by peaceful nature, our collection of refurbished homes is extremely well connected to York, Leeds and Harrogate, and benefit from being in the catchment area for highly regarded schools in the area.

“We look forward to seeing the neighbourhood continue to grow and flourish as we prepare to launch the homes to market. Anyone interested in the collection should make an appointment to visit our show homes to see the quality and size of these homes in person.”

Farrah Scales, Letting Agent at William H Brown in York, added: “Annington is looking to rebuild a true community in Linton-on-Ouse, with a range of homes that have been fully refurbished to a high standard. Just 25-minutes from York city centre, we expect to see a range of young professionals and families move to the area to make the most of the surrounding picturesque villages and nearby schools.”

Located on the edge of the riverside village, the homes are just 11 miles northwest of York and 18 miles from Harrogate, and within easy reach of the iconic countryside in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Nearby schools include the highly regarded Linton Primary and access to Queen Ethelburga’s, just 10 minutes away with a direct bus service. St Peter’s in York, one of the country’s most respected independent schools, is also within easy reach.

Linton Lock Marina is close by for paddleboarding or weekend boating while local footpaths weave through rolling farmland and quiet lanes. Meanwhile, Great Ouseburn and Aldwark, both just five minutes away, are some of the region’s most desirable villages.

Annington has decades of experience in the rental market, with a dedicated maintenance team on hand 24/7, offering tenants a place to call home without worrying about maintenance costs or mortgage interest rate increases.

To find out more and the homes, register your interest for the open days on September 12 and 13 at [email protected]