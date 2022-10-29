The house, which they extended, is tucked away surrounded by fields and woodland, though walkable to the nearest bus stop, and it has allowed them to live the “Good Life”.

Both environmentalists, the Corrys were well ahead of the curve with green energy generation with David building his own solar panel long before they were available commercially.

They later upgraded, taking advantage of a government-backed scheme offering subsidies for electricity generating photovoltaic panels.

The house has been extended and the gardens are large

The property, which they extended, also has central heating powered by a wood pellet boiler, a heat exchanger to deliver warm fresh air, an open fire and a Scandi style wood-burning stove that they designed.

Bottled gas is used for cooking, which means that the property is virtually self-sufficient for its energy.

The interiors are stylish and practical and they have what the Danes call hygge.

“I define that as comfortable and cosy with a spiritual dimension,” says David.

The owners grow their own fruit and vegetables

Great care has also been taken to bring in light and views

The organic fruit and vegetable garden, created from scratch is a source of pride and joy, as is the summer house.

“We both love gardening and growing our food and we bake our own bread,” says Ruth, a former midwife and health visitor who grew up in Denmark.

The house has a sitting room, lounge, dining room, breakfast kitchen and a shower room on the ground floor.

One of the sitting rooms with the owners own design stove

Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom and outside is a large garden, summerhouse, greenhouse, garage and parking.

Saying goodbye to the small community of seven houses and to their much-loved home, where they brought up their children, will be tough for the Corrys.

“My husband’s heart is broken and I too am very sad but nothing lasts forever. We are both in our 80s and our health is not brilliant and so we have faced the horrible truth that we must move but we have been blessed and we take with us many happy memories,” says Ruth.

“My mother used to tell a story about when Finland ceded part of its territory to the Soviet Union as part of a peace treaty in 1940.

The cosy second sitting room

“A Finnish woman who owned a farm there gave the house she loved a good clean, put flowers on the table and said “thank you” before closing the door on it forever and that’s what we will do here.”

For details of the sale contact Renton and Parr, Wetherby, 01937 582731.

(Extra if needed)Aberford is an attractive rural village with a wide range of amenities, which include a primary school, and regular bus services. It is approximately one mile from the A1, A64 and A1/M1 link road and is within easy car commuting distance of Leeds and York.

The kitchen with views over the garden

One of the bedrooms with beautiful views

