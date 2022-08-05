Remote cottage with incredible 360 degree views up for sale for £150,000

Derelict property Howford Hill Cottage, near Ettrickbridge, Scottish Borders, has planning permission to be demolished and is on the market for £150,000.

No homes or roads are within eyesight or can be heard, and it is surrounded by the scenic Ettrick Valley.

The cottage has permission to be replaced with an architecturally designed, environmentally friendly prefab cottage with solar panels to make the most of south facing light.

There are plans to turn it into an off-grid paradise

The single storey, detached cottage will offer a flexible layout with proposed accommodation comprising an open plan kitchen-living room, two double bedrooms each with en suite facilities and a boot/utility room.

Full height glass windows and doors throughout the cottage will allow sunlight to flood through the property.

A detached artist’s studio/office space is also included in the plans with a plant room for the off-grid equipment and space for an additional bedroom/bathroom.

Polly Cregan, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “It’s extremely rare for an existing dwelling to come on the open market with full planning consent for its demolition and the creation of a pre-fabrciated, modern building on the existing site.

“With planning in place this takes the pressure off potential parties interested in the sale who may otherwise have been put off.

"The location commands superb views over the Southern Uplands offering tranquillity whilst being only a short distance away from the capital.

"We expect this sale to generate a lot of interest, especially from lifestyle buyers with the environment at heart.”

The grounds at Howford Hill Cottage were previously laid out with sheep handling equipment of which there is still evidence of wooden post and rail fencing.

The grounds have potential to create a south facing garden with traditional stone wall and would be the perfect location to incorporate an outdoor kitchen.