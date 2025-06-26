Residents invited to have their say on proposed development in Great Ayton

Residents of Great Ayton have been invited to view and comment on plans for a new residential development in the area.

Taylor Wimpey is preparing an outline planning application for up to 79 new homes on land east of Easby Lane. The proposed development will provide a variety of new homes ranging from one- to five-bedroom homes with 30% designated as affordable housing.

The national housebuilder will hold a public consultation to seek the views of local residents from Wednesday 9th until Wednesday 23rd July July 2025. During this time, details of the proposals will be available to view at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/great-ayton/land-east-of-easby-lane.

Participants will also get the chance to speak to members of the project team during a public exhibition event at Great Ayton Methodist Church, High Street, Great Ayton TS9 6NF on Wednesday 9th July 2025 from 3pm to 7pm.

Proposed planning layout

Nicola Rosul, Land & Planning Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We’re excited to share our plans for a new development in Great Ayton. It’s a fantastic location, and the site will offer a range of homes to meet the needs of local people.

“Listening to the views of local residents is a vital part of our development process, and we’re keen to gather as much feedback as possible before we submit a planning application to the council later this summer. We look forward to seeing many of you at the consultation event.”

Feedback from members of the local community will help to shape the outline planning application before it is submitted to North Yorkshire Council (Hambleton) at the end of summer 2025.