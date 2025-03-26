The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owning a five-bedroom Georgian home on Park Parade in Harrogate had been a long-time dream, and even after seven years, their love for the property and its prime location remains as strong as ever.

"The most stunning room in the house is undoubtedly the master bedroom which overlooks Christ Church and the Stray,” says Jennifer. "The small balcony is a joy to our grandchildren who like to watch the Harrogate fireworks every November. We sit in the bay enjoying a cup of tea almost every morning – the view is glorious.”

The Grade II listed house was built circa 1831 and was in an ‘unloved’ condition when the couple bought it in August 2018.

The spacious living room has a bay window and feature fireplace. Picture supplied by Beadnall Copley

“Work and the children’s schooling kept us in Leeds for almost 28 years, but we had always wanted to live in Harrogate and a Georgian property on the famous stray has been a dream come true,” says Jennifer.

With the support of their builder and the listings department at Harrogate Council, the couple embarked on an 18-month full refurbishment of the property, restoring and retaining as many original features as possible, including ceiling roses, coving and fireplaces.

"The restoration of this house has been a labour of love,” says Jennifer.

All the work was completed by specialist conservation teams.They rebuilt the large chimney stack, supplementing the original bricks with matching salvaged bricks from a swimming pool in Doncaster.

This five bedroom property on Park Parade in Harrogate is on the market with Beadnall Copley with a guide price of £1.3m. Picture supplied by Beadnall Copley.

They also uncovered the original Yorkshire stone floors, previously hidden beneath modern faux-Italian tiles.

In addition to restoring the property’s original Georgian features, the couple integrated modern comforts, such as a fully controllable underfloor heating system, Cat5 wiring, double-glazed sash windows, and a fully tanked basement.

The lower ground floor, which was derelict when they moved in, has been transformed into a self-contained annexe complete with its own front door, open-plan living and double bedroom with en-suite shower.

There is a beautifully restored Yorkshire stone flagged floor throughout the hallway. Picture supplied by Beadnall Copley

Jennifer describes their style as traditional. “But predominantly it is cosy, homely, welcoming, and comfortable,” she adds. “We like colour and art, and our house is full of pictures.”

The southwest facing walled courtyard garden has also undergone a complete overhaul, planned around the ancient trough and water feature. The additional large single garage is a useful addition.

“Harrogate is an amazing place to live – we rarely use our car and walk our two labradors every day on the easily accessible Stray in front of the house,” says Jennifer.

“We will be very sad to leave our beautiful home, but things change and with my husband’s impending retirement and the arrival of our first two grandchildren we are looking for a property that is more centrally accessible to our three adult boys.”