Greystones, on Carleton Road in Pontefract, had been owned by the Methodist Church since the 1950s before Colette Lowe, owner of public relations firm Chew PR, bought it some 13 years ago, and it was desperately in need of some love.

“It was absolutely awful inside,” she says. “ There were two Methodist churches in Pontefract at the time. One of them was closing and this was the house associated with it. We couldn’t afford it but we put a cheeky offer in and they accepted, which we couldn’t believe.”

The house features traditional Victorian tall ceilings, large reception rooms and four double bedrooms with plenty of space for a growing family, according to Colette who brought up three children in the house. The plot also has a secluded leafy garden and garage at the rear, plus plenty of off-street parking.

Greystones is a fine example of a detached Victorian property – dating back to the 1900s yet bursting with practicality for modern family living. Picture: Enfields Luxe

The sweeping Victorian staircase was one of the first features Colette fell in love with. The beautiful bright bay window at the top of the landing has become a favourite reading spot to watch the world go by. "It was all a bit fusty and musty when we first looked at the house,” she says. “But even in that state when you walked up those stairs onto the landing, you could see the potential it had to look amazing.”

Colette wasted no time in getting rid of the carpets and stripping back the house to see what she could find.

"As soon as we started ripping up the carpets, particularly in the hall, we uncovered the lovely original Victorian Minton floor tiles and because everything had been carpeted, they hadn’t been damaged,” she says.

"We got stuck in to bring back a bit of glory into the house so it looked loved again. We put at lot of time and effort into it.”

The house includes two stunning reception rooms. Picture: Enfields Luxe

Other projects included reinstating the open fires and opening up the kitchen, revealing more original tiles under the carpet. “We wanted to keep it like a scullery kitchen where everything revolves around the table,” says Colette. “I appreciate that a lot of people want bifold doors and a footballer’s kitchen but we just wanted it to stay true to its original function.”

After looking into the history of the building, Colette discovered previous owners included a confectioner from York, a local inn keeper and an Army major.

Now she is looking for a new owner to take on the home’s next chapter after she and her partner decided to downsize. “It’s not a demanding house but it’s no good for two people to ramble around in,” says Colette. “But we love the location. It’s within walking distance of town so you don’t have to use the car. We want to stay in the area to retain that lifestyle where we don’t have to use the car to do things.”

Overlooking the garden through a dual-aspect view, the kitchen is bright, expansive and a true family hub designed for socialising. Picture: Enfields Luxe

She adds: “It’s a house that hugs you, particularly if you’re the sort of person who appreciates character. You use one of the doors and you think, ‘my god, someone was opening this door over 100 year ago’”.