Restored ‘Alice in Wonderland’ property in Ripon once home to Lewis Carroll's father for sale for £1.6m

The Old Hall, a Grade II listed Georgian townhouse, was home to the family of Alice in Wonderland author Lewis Carroll during the mid-19th century.

From 1852 to 1858, Carroll’s father, the Reverend Charles Dodgson, lived at the property while serving as a canon of the cathedral.

Carroll, then known by his given name, Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, is believed to have visited often. The cathedral’s medieval carvings are thought to have inspired some of his most famous creations, including the Cheshire Cat and the Mad Hatter.

Old Hall Ripon. Picture supplied by Savills

The interiors of Old Hall reflect the height of 18th-century craftsmanship, centred around a remarkable staircase hall dating from 1738.

In the lower hall, a ceiling roundel featuring Cupid is framed by delicate drops of foliage, while the staircase walls are adorned with graceful swags, showcasing the artistry and elegance typical of the Georgian period.

Current owner, Michael, bought the house in 2010. “The first second I walked through the front door, I looked up at the ceiling, saw how beautiful it was and right then I decided I wanted to live here,” he recalls.

Although the house was architecturally impressive, it needed extensive refurbishment - a task Michael was more than ready to tackle. As an interiors and DIY expert for a makeover programme on lifestyle channel Granada Breeze 25 years ago, he had transformed many rooms before as well as many of his own properties over the years.

The sitting room at The Old Hall, Ripon. Picture supplied by Savills

“It all needed repointing outside, we carried out roof and window repairs and it needed fully redecorating,” says Michael, who now runs an access platform company.

“It took eight years of graft after work and at weekends to make it lovely,” he adds.

"My favourite part is the staircase. It’s magnificent with a beautiful ceiling.”

The ground floor of Old Hall combines Georgian elegance with practical design. At its centre is a grand drawing room, alongside a formal dining room, refined sitting room, and a study or music room, all featuring original wood panelling, hardwood floors, and period fireplaces.

The hallway at Old Hall, Ripon. Picture supplied by Savills

The kitchen and breakfast room open via retractable doors to a private rear driveway. A separate, self-contained studio with its own entrance includes a kitchen, lounge, bedroom, and bathroom, ideal for guests, extended family, or independent living.

The upper floors contain five spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a luxurious master suite with en suite and bespoke wardrobe. Outside, there are private walled gardens and a breakfast terrace.

After transforming Old Hall into a striking and elegant home, Michael, 61, is now looking to downsize in pursuit of a simpler life. “Every few years I reinvent myself,” he says. “My next reinvention will be my minimalist era.”