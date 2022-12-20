When Emma Woollin and Daniel Liversidge first viewed their Victorian home on Rein Road in Morley it had been on the market for two years and was in dire need of renovation.While other would-be buyers had walked away declaring that the project was too much for them, Emma and Daniel immediately fell in love with its period features, location and potential.

Young, gifted and dab hands at DIY, they got the keys to the door and began a project that has proved transformational.

Daniel worked in plumbing before joining his family’s groundworks business, which helped and the pair called in other tradespeople when needed, which wasn’t often as they did 85 per cent of the work themselves.

The result is that now, two years later, the property is a stunning, Instagrammable home that won a place on the books of a Leeds-based agency that sources properties for film and photography shoots.

The grand Victorianhouse in Morley

The house is the end of a row of three period properties that were constructed with no expense spared for the Bradley family who owned a local mill.

The architectural features including architraves, deep skirtings, picture rails and corbels from the Victorian era, along with fireplaces that were installed in the 1920s remain.

The couple ploughed their way through a long list of work needed, including roof and gutter repairs, damp-proofing, replastering, insulating, replumbing, rewiring and some reconfiguring, not to mention new windows.

They also repurposed spaces and reconfigured others, which has helped revive the three-storey building and make it suitable for modern living.

The kitchen is big and beautiful

The work done is exceptional with close attention to detail and the interiors are beautiful with no expense spared on fittings including cast-iron radiators and opulent lighting.

Emma and Daniel are now selling to fund a new buy-to-let venture so they can flex their renovation muscles once again.

Their house is set over three floors. There is an entrance hall with herringbone flooring, which runs throughout the ground floor and the Shaker style kitchen with integral appliances and a butler's pantry cabinet is a spacious showstopper.

The ground floor also has a formal dining room with Juliette balcony and a large and glamorous sitting room.

The stylish sitting room

Upstairs there are three bedrooms including a large master suite with en-suite shower room and a stylish house bathroom with double-ended bath and a free-standing, brushed gold with a free-standing waterfall tap.

The lower ground floor now has a snug that has access to the garden and parking area, along with a utility room, guest W.C. and a guest bedroom.

There is gated access onto a private driveway, while the garden has been landscaped to create a low maintenance space with patio areas.

Estate agents Manning Stainton says: “Sure to be popular given the amazing finish, the property is well-located for easy access into Leeds city centre and further afield via the M62.”

