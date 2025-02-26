Retired Leeds couple stick with Redrow for 'rightsize' home

A couple from Leeds have swapped their old Redrow home for another in a ‘sought after’ place to live east of the city.

Angela and Steve Gaunt bought their first Redrow home back in 1994 with their young family, but 30 years on decided it was time to find a smaller property – and Redrow was their first choice again.

“We were living in Leeds 17, it was a Redrow new house too,” said Angela, 63.

“Our children have now left home. We felt our house was too big for just the two of us, so we decided to look to move and downsize.”

Angela and Steve outside their Redrow home

Angela, along with her husband Steve, 67, began their search for a new property quickly realising they didn’t want to purchase a property on the second hand market.

“Many of the homes we first looked at were older houses,” said Angela.

“We knew there would be a lot of work and expense to bring the property up to the standard we wanted, including the costs for a new bathroom and kitchen.

“So, we started to view new build properties and visited Redrow’s Thorpe Park. To be honest we felt Redrow houses were better built.”

Angela and Steve Gaunt

Located close to junction 46 of the M1, Thorpe Park will eventually feature 292 homes, covering approximately 8.2 hectares of land. Local amenities are within walking distance including an M&S Food for groceries, several eateries, a state-of-the-art cinema and a 24-hour PureGym.

“We chose Thorpe Park for its location; it has excellent local facilities and transport links whilst being surrounded by green and open spaces. Everything we need is right on our doorstep,” said Angela.

The couple chose the four-bedroom Cambridge. The property boasts an open plan kitchen, family and dining room which stretches across the back of the home. A separate lounge, utility and cloakroom completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, an en-suite the main bedroom and a family bathroom.

“We chose The Cambridge because the layout suited us most,” said Angela.

“We love the kitchen / diner/ family area at the rear of the house. We tend to be in there most of the day.

“We love to be able to look out into the garden too, we are looking forward to doing some work on it.”

The final properties are now on sale at Thorpe Park, including a selection of three and four-bedroom homes from both Redrow’s Heritage Collection and bespoke contemporary collection.

For buyers who may miss out at Thorpe Park, Redrow is continuing to invest in the area with a further neighbouring development Centurion Fields, located on Manston Lane.

The three and four-bedroom homes feature Redrow’s new Eco Electric specification, which recently won the Gold Award for Best Energy Efficient Homes at the prestigious national WhatHouse? Awards.

They use air source heat pumps to generate heating and hot water, in place of a traditional gas boiler, complemented by underfloor heating to the ground floor.

The show homes and customer experience suites are open at both developments from Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5.30pm.

