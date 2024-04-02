Retirees put their creative hats on at Easter egg-stravaganza in Burley in Wharfdale

Taking place at McCarthy Stone’s Summer Manor on the lead up to Easter Sunday, homeowners, parents and grandparents had a go at decorating Easter bonnets in time for the big day. All whilst enjoying some delicious chocolatey treats and homemade hot cross buns.

Attendees also used the opportunity to get to know the homeowners and House Manager at Summer Manor and [JR1] took a tour of the show apartments and the stunning landscaped gardens.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said:“It was so much fun to bring retirees and the local community together for this Easter egg-stravaganza at Summer Manor, and it was especially so lovely to see everyone getting involved and creating some amazing Easter crafts. We hope attendees found it as ‘egg-citing’ as we did!”

Nestled in the Wharfedale Valley on the outskirts of the Yorkshire Dales, Summer Manor consists of 42 one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments and are designed to encourage community, whilst also allowing you to enjoy the complete privacy on your own retirement apartment. Each property benefits from access to the stunning shared spaces, along with a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate overnight visitors.

Purchase prices at Summer Manor start from £268,000 for a one-bedroom retirement home and £355,000 for a two-bedroom home. Flexible purchase options are also available to make moving even easier.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.