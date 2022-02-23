Yorkshire property market: These are the 11 most expensive areas in Yorkshire to buy a home

It will come as no surprise that London has some of the priciest areas to buy property in the whole of England, according to figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In fact, the 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England - where you will need at least £1.2 million to get on the property ladder - can all be found in the capital city.

If you have a generous budget, Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in Westminster may be the place for you.

The most expensive places to live in Yorkshire

This exclusive London neighbourhood has the highest property prices in the whole of the country and will set you back a cool £2.83 million, on average, to move there.

Fortunately, the average price in the most expensive areas of Yorkshire are not quite that high.

But these upscale neighbourhoods will still cost you a pretty penny.

Here we reveal the 11 most expensive neighbourhoods in Yorkshire. The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

The average property price inSpofforth, Burn Bridge & Huby was £540,000

The average property price in Collingham, Rigton & Harewood was £505,000

The average property price in Menwith, Beckwithshaw & Denton Moor was £470,000

The average property price in Bents Green & Millhouses was £440,000

The average property price in Wetherby West was £430,000

The average property price in Bramhope & Pool-in-Wharfedale was £430,000

The average property price in Harrogate West & Pannal was £427,653

The average property price in Fulwood & Lodge Moor was £425,000.

The average property price in Ilkley & Ben Rhydding was £407,500

The average property price in Stray was £403,750