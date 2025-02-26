The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A futuristic factory with a pioneering approach to sustainability; a social sanctuary for young people in a hospice; and a remodelling of a Grade I-listed Minster are just some of the spectacular architecture in Yorkshire in line for major honours.

There are seven projects in total which have been shortlisted for the RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) Yorkshire Awards 2025.

The AESSEAL Factory for the Future, by Race Cottam Associates Ltd (Rotherham). It is a 10-acre, low-density site and includes a ‘Tree Walk’ for educational and leisure purposes with a wetlands area, and accommodation for bees, hedgehogs, and other wildlife.

The Patronella House. (Credit: India Hobson)

The Duncan Place Library & Community Hub by EDable Architecture (North Yorkshire). It is a new facility in Loftus, Redcar and Cleveland that combines the library, family hub, and youth and community centre.

The hub is designed to promote community cohesion and learning.

Meanwhile, the Bauman Lyons’ project at Hull Minster has had three phases over 15 years: public realm, the reordering of the interior and an extension to the south. But there was one overarching ambition – to open up what is one of the largest parish churches in the UK to its city.

Now complete, it is easier to peer into, easier to enter, easier to enjoy a coffee in, and easier to use for events.

The Wave. (Credit: Martine Hamilton Knight)

In Sheffield, a scheme at Petronella House by Chiles, Evans + Care Architects has already won praise for the quality of the refurbishment and extension of this Victorian villa. Careful consideration has been given to every space, including the addition of a contemporary new extension clad in copper.

This project has breathed new life into the building and created a warm and characterful family home.

Another contender is The Wave by HLM Architects (Sheffield). The Wave is the home for the Faculty of Social Sciences and it provides an improved learning environment for students through its new collaborative teaching and social spaces, and offers a wide range of disciplines under the same roof for the first time.

The Wonderlab at The Bramall Gallery by De Matos Ryan (York) is at the National Railway Museum in York.

Duncan Place Library & Community Hub. (Credit: Sally Ann Norman)

The gallery’s 18 interactive exhibits showcase different engineering and railway concepts, encouraging visitors to think like engineers and develop skills as they design, build and test in an exciting, permissive and playful manner.

And in Leeds, ArkleBoyce were commissioned by St Gemma’s Hospice to design the Young People’s Space.

The building is a purpose-built facility for the Young People’s Service (YPS), who provide information and support for children and young people when someone in their family is seriously ill or has died.

RIBA Yorkshire jury chairman Gayle Appleyard, director of Gagarin Studio, said: "The Yorkshire region is home to a wonderful mix of people across cities, towns and rural communities, so it’s encouraging to see such diversity reflected in this year’s shortlist."

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.