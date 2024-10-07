Ric Blenkharn on why it's not easy being an architect but it can bring great joy

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reason I do the job is to hopefully transform lives through good architecture, since homes and work environments are enriched by being within spaces that inspire and encourage.

It is hopefully to receive comments such as "the end result is a stunning piece of 21st century architecture that caters for the family’s every need”. Reaching that level today requires considerable patience and tenacity to stay with the original concept and see it through to delivery.

A project starts when you receive a contact from a potential client. Having met a client, it is key to understand their brief and wish list but most importantly to understand the context of the scheme, be it a new build or remodelling of an existing building.

A full comprehension of both will then generate the germ of an idea. It’s the "back of the envelope” sketch which will inspire the whole design process, taking it into a full-blown scheme.

If the idea has merit and strength it will withstand the rigours of the development process, where change will take place. It is vital to hold on to the concept as the project journeys through the planning process and construction phase.

The architect will need to be diplomatic in discussions with planning officers, interested parties, the parish council and all those assessing the scheme.

Being able to listen and communicate clearly is a skill learned through experience and one which should be encouraged at an early stage, particularly through early year’s education. We live in a virtual technology world, yet there is absolutely no substitute for face to face communication.

Having navigated the planning process, ticking the boxes of sustainability, endangered species, highways, planning policies and local democracy, a scheme will then develop into detailed construction drawings.

Design does not stop here, since the way materials are assembled will have significant bearing on the visual feel of the finished project. I was reminded of this when visiting one of Sir Norman Foster’s greatest early works,The Sainsbury Centre at the University of East Anglia.

It is evident that he had full control of even the most minute detail. The result is a breath taking piece of architecture. This skill was evident in the masters of old such as Lutyens, Voysey and Mackintosh.

The design process continues to construction, where it is essential that those carrying out the work are fully on board with the design. It was a real thrill recently to complete a new house in York, where everyone on the project was fully engaged in the scheme.