The average price tag on a home has jumped by more than £5,000 in the space of a month to hit a new record high, according to a property website.

Across Britain, the average asking price in April for a property coming on the market is £377,182, which is £5,312 or 1.4 per cent higher than the average asking price of £371,870 in March.

The figures were released by Rightmove, which said that this is a bigger-than-usual increase for the month of April, with a long-term average increase for the month of April at 1.2 per cent.

Asking prices for homes in England are increasing

The record high comes despite stamp duty discounts becoming less generous for some buyers from April 1 onwards. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland.

On the upside for home-buyers, some mortgage rates have been edging down recently.

Global market volatility, after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs, has fuelled analysts’ expectations that the Bank of England could make more base rate cuts in the months ahead.

April’s average asking price figure surpassed a previous record of £375,131, set in May 2024.

Rightmove said that, when setting their asking price, new sellers still need to be cautious of the high competition for buyers.

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “We’ve seen our first price record in nearly a year, despite the number of homes for sale being at a decade high.

“The increased choice seems to be bringing more movers into the market, with both buyer and seller numbers up as the market remains resilient.

“Confidence from new sellers is a good sign for the overall health of the market, but they do need to be careful when setting their asking price.

“The high level of supply in the market right now means that buyers are likely to have plenty of homes in their area to choose from, and an overpriced home will stick out for the wrong reasons.

“Our research also shows that getting the price right the first time is key. Homes that don’t need a reduction in price are more likely to find a buyer, and to find that buyer in less than half the time.”

Since the stamp duty increase, the level of agreed sales falling through has remained steady, according to Rightmove.

The website said this indicates that there has been “no major pull-out” from agreed deals by first-time buyers and home-movers who were unable to complete before the tax rise.

The last-minute rush to complete sales from those who were able to beat the deadline also means that the queue of buyers waiting to complete their purchase eased during March, the website said – marking the first time the queue has shortened during the month of March since the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

However, the queue of buyers has now started to tick up again, Rightmove said.

The website also said it is seeing a North/South divide in terms of trends. The majority of the Midlands and northern England regions, as well as Wales and Scotland, are seeing above-average increases in demand versus last year.

By contrast, the higher-priced South West and South East are seeing smaller increases in buyer demand and prices, Rightmove said.

Ms Babcock added: “London is likely to see greater knock-on effects from US tariffs than the rest of Great Britain, while northern regions appear to be performing more strongly post-stamp duty rise.