Rightmove Happy at Home Index 2022: Only one Yorkshire town appears in this year's 'happiest places to live in the UK' survey

The annual Rightmove survey of the happiest towns in the UK includes only one Yorkshire location in its top 20.

By Grace Newton
3 minutes ago
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 9:23am

Harrogate came in at number six in the Happy at Home Index, which ranks locations on a number of factors that contribute to residents’ wellbeing.

The list was topped by St Ives in Cornwall, followed by Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, and based on 21,000 responses.

The survey’s questions include whether people feel there is a sense of belonging, their proximity to green spaces, local amenities and whether there is a community spirit.

Harrogate town centre
Average house prices are also included in the data.

Paul Le Bas, sales business development manager at Millerson sales and letting agents in St Ives said: “The coastal walks are second to none. From Porthminster round to Clodgy the views are stunning as you look out over the turquoise seas.”

Rightmove’s director of property science Tim Bannister said: “This year’s Happy at Home survey really shows that the things that make people happy to live in their area are not so much the physical aspects of that area but more the personal aspects, such as our sense of belonging, the community and the people.

“The last few months have undoubtedly been difficult for many, and as we learned during another difficult period in 2020, this is often when we look to our local area and community for support and happiness.”

The full list – including average property price and monthly rent

1. St Ives, Cornwall £523,731, £1,152

2. Galashiels, Scotland, £153,546, £530

3. Woodbridge, Suffolk, £481,978, £1,196

4. Hexham, Northumberland, £262,265, £810

5. Perth, Scotland, £179,410, £812

6. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber, £381,124, £1,327

7. Anglesey, Wales, £324,048, £766

8. Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, £334,160, £1,368

9. Stirling, Scotland, £197,075, £990

10. Cirencester, Gloucestershire, £382,065, £1,331

11. Richmond-upon-Thames, London, £1,153,347, £3,931

12. Falmouth, Cornwall, £373,752, £1,289

13. Monmouth, Wales, £331,844, £1,104

14. Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, £383,553, £1,274

15. Worcester, West Midlands, £286,250, £1,059

16. Northwich, Cheshire, £246,995, £942

17. Altrincham, Cheshire £615,246, £2,297

18. Macclesfield, Cheshire, £292,078, £1,146

19. Newbury, Berkshire £380,842, £1,364

20. Llandudno, Wales, £260,245, £760

