Rowland Bridge House: Jeremy Clarkson's 'magnificent' childhood home in South Yorkshire goes on the market for £1.475m
Rowland Bridge House in Tickhill, South Yorkshire, dates back to the 17th century and enjoys waterside views over Mill Dam. It sits in beautiful walled gardens with a detached garage block that has living space above it, which could be used as guest accommodation, an office suite or home gym.
Nick Talbot, head of Lister Haigh’s residential division, says: “Rowland Bridge House is full of history and during the 1970s it was the childhood home of motoring journalist and star of Clarkson’s Farm, Jeremy Clarkson.
“It’s also where he famously played with the world’s first ever Paddington Bear, after his mother, Shirley Clarkson, started making the soft toys without consent. However, she was later granted licencing rights by Paddington’s author, Michael Bond, to manufacture and export the bears throughout the world.”
On the ground floor, there’s an impressive reception hall, a dining room, sitting room and an elegant drawing room that opens into a splendid orangery, as well as a WC and utility room. The large living kitchen offers a superb entertaining space with a full range of Miele appliances and an Aga.
Upstairs the principal bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room and there are three further double bedrooms, a study and a house bathroom. There’s another en-suite bedroom, with a dressing room, on the second floor.
Nick adds: “It’s a magnificent family home in the highly sought after, historic and picturesque market town of Tickhill which is very popular due to its excellent range of independent shops, restaurants, and amenities, as well as offering easy access to the A1(M), M18 and M62.
“The property blends period features and charm with an excellent finish, which includes media and sound systems together with remote heating and security systems, which will all appeal to buyers looking for a standout family home.”
Rowland Bridge House is approached through double gates which lead to a generous parking area. There is an outdoor kitchen area and south facing landscaped walled gardens beyond.
Rowland Bridge House is for sale with a guide price on £1.475m. Contact Nick Talbot on 01423 860322 or visit listerhaigh.co.uk for more information.
