This lifestyle business in rural Holderness offers a live-work opportunity just three miles from the coast.

The main dwelling is a detached, four bedroom bungalow with stables and a barn. It comes with two acres of land that is used as a camping, glamping and touring site.

The latter includes five glamping units, including a shepherd’s hut, lodge and a double decker bus named Daisy that sleeps five people.

The property also has 10 camping pitches and five pitches for touring caravans/campervans, along with washroom facilities, a play area, four stables, and a large barn with B2 planning permission for use as a joinery workshop.

The site has a selection of pitches and accommodation

Hollym Holiday Park is set in beautiful countryside with Hollym village and its pub and coffee shop in walking distance, while the coastal town of Withernesea and its beach is jus t three miles away.

The property is on the market for £950,000 with Rural Scene, www.ruralscene.co.uk

The live-work business is in an idyllic location

The main dwelling is a four bedroom bungalow

The glamping accommodation includes Daisy Decker - a bus sleeping 5

Inside the shepherd's hut

