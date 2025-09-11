'Sales may slow down over the next few months as the market waits for clarity', warns property expert

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the government’s Autumn Budget is still some way off, early signals about potential changes to stamp duty, capital gains tax and council tax have prompted concern among property professionals.

Auction House, one of the UK’s largest property auction companies, has warned that uncertainty around the proposed changes could dampen activity in an already fragile market. The company has reviewed the likely implications and believes that even the suggestion of reform is enough to affect buyer and seller confidence.

“It is argued that stamp duty stifles market activity as a tax on trading,” says Oliver Prior, national commercial director of Auction House, inset. “This makes the property market less fluid than it might otherwise be.”

Oliver Prior, national commercial director of Auction House. Picture supplied by Auction House

One of the headline proposals involves scrapping the current one-off stamp duty charge on primary residences and replacing it with a national property tax, payable annually. Though still under discussion, this would reportedly be charged at a sliding scale of between 0.5 per cent and 0.8 per cent on homes valued above £500,000, based on the purchase price.

While the Government argues that this could boost mobility by reducing upfront costs, Auction House warns that the lack of clarity around thresholds and timing is already creating market hesitation.

Talk of stamp duty reform is also running alongside growing calls to modernise the outdated council tax system, which is still based on 1991 valuations.

“The market has clearly moved on significantly since then, and the system of property tax should be updated to reflect this,” says Mr Prior.

He adds: “Total upheaval of the system would likely be a step too far, but the Government may look to adopt additional higher bands for higher value properties as a means of increasing tax revenue. This would be easier to implement and wouldn’t require structural change.”

There is also speculation that the Chancellor could apply capital gains tax to main residences worth more than £1.5m, which are currently exempt.

“Applying capital gains tax to private residences will likely stall the market; down-sizers could decide to stay put, which will reduce activity in the market and put downward pressure on growth,” Mr Prior says.

"Capital gains tax will inevitably reduce levels of activity as people hold onto their property to avoid paying an ever-growing tax bill. To truly create more fluidity, property owners need to be incentivised to upsize and downsize freely, without a high tax burden being imposed on them.”

Landlords may also be affected, with reports suggesting the Treasury is considering charging national insurance on rental income.

“This is an unprecedented consideration that further squeezes landlords and weakens the viability of property ownership as an investment,” Mr Prior says. “If this tax is implemented, investing in property, which supports our rental market and the growing demand from renters, will be even less attractive to would-be investors.”