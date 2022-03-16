The attractive Grade II-listed home is set in the heart of the monarch's 20,000-acre estate in Norfolk.

Estate agents have described the property, named Station House, as "a once in a lifetime opportunity to occupy an individual and historic home in a prestigious location".

It features three double bedrooms and two bathrooms, both of which have freestanding roll-top bathtubs.

Station House also boasts a huge lawned garden and terrace with views of the sweeping Norfolk countryside.

The home was built in 1898 and sits next to the now-defunct Wolferton railway station - also known as the Royal Station as it was the main transit point for royals visiting the Sandringham estate.

Sandringham House is around two miles from Station House, which was historically the station master's residence.

Inside, the property is a "magnificent example of a beautiful home capturing the nostalgia of a bygone era", according to estate agent Sowerbys.

