Selby named one of UK's most up and coming places to live by The Sunday Times - along with Otley, Sheffield and Pudsey

The North Yorkshire market town was profiled alongside four other local postcodes with potential - Otley, Sheffield and the Leeds suburbs of Pudsey and Farsley.

The article's focus was on areas that did not make the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide published in March, but which are on the writers' radar and have risen up the rankings for criteria such as house prices, schools, connectivity and thriving high streets.

Selby

Selby is described as 'historic, down-to-earth and surprisingly convenient', and its direct trains to London and easy road commutes to Leeds, York and Sheffield are all highlighted.

Selby Abbey and the riverside areas are praised, as is the town centre's increasing array of independent shops and cafes, such as Mollie Sharp's Cheese. Selby Town Hall is described as 'punching well above its weight' thanks to the arts centre's bill of comedy, music and theatre.

The comparison is made to Ilkley - the West Yorkshire spa town which won the coveted Best Places to Live national title this year - and although writers accept Selby cannot match Ilkley's appeal, the average house price of £225,000 is half that of Ilkley's and £100,000 less than a property in York, which dropped out of the guide this year. Selby's schools are described as 'good enough' though still lacking behind York's highly-rated state options.

Otley, on the outskirts of Leeds, is also picked out as a place emerging from the shadows of Ilkley and the city itself - and is even called a 'worthy alternative' to Harrogate thanks to a glut of new shops opening. Two Leeds suburbs are given a mention; 'good value, family-friendly' Pudsey and 'hipper' Farsley.