Sensational house for sale near York with smallholding and two holiday lets including a converted railway carriage

This sensational, income-generating smallholding for sale near York has an embarrassment of riches. Turnbridge House in Moor Monkton, on the market with Blenkin and Co., comes with 4.7 acres of land, outbuildings and two holiday lets, including a converted railway carriage. There is also potential to create additional accommodation.