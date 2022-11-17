News you can trust since 1754
Sensational house for sale near York with smallholding and two holiday lets including a converted railway carriage

This sensational, income-generating smallholding for sale near York has an embarrassment of riches. Turnbridge House in Moor Monkton, on the market with Blenkin and Co., comes with 4.7 acres of land, outbuildings and two holiday lets, including a converted railway carriage. There is also potential to create additional accommodation.

By Sharon Dale
16 minutes ago
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 11:12am

The garage and a grain store could be converted while the land could accommodate a campsite. The property is supremely energy efficient and also generates its own renewable energy via a ground source heat pump and solar panels.

The period house has a hall, kitchen, utility, wet room, three reception rooms, a conservatory, a bedroom suite, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a loft.

Outside, there are two car ports, a garage, greenhouse, barn and grain store plus paddocks, wooded grounds and two ponds.

Turnbridge House, Moor Monkton

The price is £950,000 with www.blenkinandco.com

The sitting room with wood-burning stove
The converted railway carriage/holiday let
Inside the converted railway carriage

The cosy kitchen
A cosy lounge
The dining room
Looking out over the land
