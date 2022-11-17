Sensational house for sale near York with smallholding and two holiday lets including a converted railway carriage
This sensational, income-generating smallholding for sale near York has an embarrassment of riches. Turnbridge House in Moor Monkton, on the market with Blenkin and Co., comes with 4.7 acres of land, outbuildings and two holiday lets, including a converted railway carriage. There is also potential to create additional accommodation.
The garage and a grain store could be converted while the land could accommodate a campsite. The property is supremely energy efficient and also generates its own renewable energy via a ground source heat pump and solar panels.
The period house has a hall, kitchen, utility, wet room, three reception rooms, a conservatory, a bedroom suite, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a loft.
Outside, there are two car ports, a garage, greenhouse, barn and grain store plus paddocks, wooded grounds and two ponds.