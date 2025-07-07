The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She stood shoulder to shoulder beside him even if she did not claim the credit for many of her own designs or their collaborations.

They met as students, worked together, and in 1924 were married, spending their honeymoon studying classical Italian architecture and soaking up some of the European modernism that was not quite in line with Aino’s powerful sense of efficiency and commitment to no nonsense domesticity.

Her solo design for their summer home in 1926 reflected this as did the extension added later.

Aino Alto won the gold medal at the Milan Triennial in 1936 for her glass design known as “Bölgeblick”.

At times they worked independently and occasionally submitted their own designs for the same competition.

Famously, Alvar won the prize for the design of the Finnish pavilion at the 1939 New York Worlds Fair but, in fact, the interior and much of the furniture on show was designed by his wife. Some of his iconic buildings such as the Paimio Sanatorium had the interiors designed by Aino but not necessarily accredited to her.

After they formed the Artek company (a joining of the word “art” with the “technology” of the day) in 1935, she initially became the art director and completed over 80 interior designs for clients as well as designing lighting, textiles, screens and furniture. Later she became the managing director which was quite unusual in Finland at that time. Aino won the gold medal at the Milan Triennial in 1936 for her glass design known as “Bölgeblick” which is really impossible to translate but means something like “rings of water” or “look at the waves.”

The design was inspired by the concentric ripples of water after a stone is thrown into a lake. It also takes in the need for practicality with ribbed glass that Aino thought would make the glassware easier to hold when doing the washing up and easier to handle when drinking or pouring. The moulded glass was initially a grey colour which together with the ribbing hides any imperfections in the liquid glass and in turn this kept the cost low and achieved the aim of an industrially mass produced, affordable but highly functional and attractive design.

Almost 100 years later, the glasses are still in production which is the strongest testament to the lasting quality of her design.

She was obsessed with order and stability and had a fine eye for detail in a very practical sense. She was not afraid of innovation and most of the hundreds of Artek products bear the hallmark of her work if not her name. She was also not afraid of revising designs if it led to improvement and many of their furniture designs are again still manufactured today and when the original three legged stool was first manufactured in 1933, over 2000 were sold in Britain alone in the first full year.

Sadly she died in 1949, aged only 54. Had she lived longer she may well have been given the accolade that her determination to “get things right” merited.

