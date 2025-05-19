Sheffield housebuilder Honey granted planning for £37m, 128-home development in Rossington

Sheffield-headquartered housebuilder Honey will build 128 new two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes in Rossington, Doncaster, after being granted planning permission for a £37m development.

Called Olive, the development is located off West End Lane just a short drive from the Great Yorkshire Way and M18.

Olive will feature 17 of Honey’s house type designs, including terraced, semi-detached and detached properties. Prices at the development will start from £209,995 for a two-bedroom, semi-detached Avocado house type.

Honey says its house types have all been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability” for the benefit of buyers.

Planning granted - Honey will build 128 new homes in Rossington, Doncaster (CGI illustrative of house types)

The site in Rossington forms part of a wider local development plan to provide approximately 1,400 new homes, as well as land for a new medical centre and other amenities.

Work at Olive is scheduled to start this month, with the first homes also expected to be released for sale in May. Honey anticipates that the first residents will move into their new homes in November.

Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 21 sites across Yorkshire and the East Midlands that will deliver 2,850 homes and a combined gross development value of £795m.

The housebuilder is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV which has £937m of fully committed capital.

Honey chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, commented: “There is significant demand for high-specification new homes in Rossington from buyers in the local area, which our Olive development will meet.

“The development will provide a range of thoughtfully designed homes that combine style, substance, and sustainability that are unmatched at their price point.

“With planning now granted, we look forward to getting started on site and welcoming our first residents to this growing community in Rossington.”

Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house type designs to ensure they meet the needs and wants of today’s new home buyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi-fold doors; individually designed fully integrated kitchens; and boutique-style bathrooms with a signature freestanding bath and full height tiling. All properties have an electric vehicle charging point.