Sheffield Town Hall Clock tower: Why Sheffield Town Hall's clock sounds like Big Ben
Sheffield’s fourth Town Hall - there were three previous buildings which formerly acted as the city's town hall - has an impressive clock tower with the Vulcan statue, the Roman god of fire and metalworking, on top.
Despite its incredible aesthetics and its original design including bells, these bells were never installed.
Apparently the council at the time had hoped someone would donate them, but nobody did. It meant Sheffield’s Town Hall was left without bells.
In 2002, an electronic bell sound system was finally added to provide an hourly strike and Westminster-style quarter chimes, which explains why those passing by could be forgiven for confusing the chimes with those of Big Ben.
Sheffield Town Hall’s clock tower had another new lease of life in 2013 when it was refurbished by stone masonry company Maysands.
Maysands said: “The clock tower has been very exposed to the weather for over 100 years and its condition has deteriorated in recent years.
“A very specialised scaffold was designed which appeared from some angles to be floating in mid-air.”
Specialist work was required on the Grade 1 listed building.
It had previously been thought to have been built with ‘Stoke’ stone from the Stoke Hall Quarry near Grindleford, Derbyshire but Maysands discovered the stone came from a long-disused quarry at Walkley, to the north of Sheffield city centre.
Coun Janet Ridler, Sheffield City Council’s Heritage Champion, said: “The Grade 1 Listed Town Hall is at the heart of Sheffield’s democracy and public life. This is why we have this year announced a comprehensive restoration program to protect the iconic building for generations to come.
“Part of that, of course, is the beautiful clock tower that helps people keep time with its regular chimes echoing out across the city centre. Many local residents and visitors to Sheffield stop for a photograph of the tower. The popularity of the tower is why a restoration of the tower was commissioned in 2017.”
Facts about Sheffield Town Hall
- The clock tower was designed by a clockmaker from Leeds who was awarded the Royal Warrant by Queen Victoria when she came to open the Town Hall in 1897
- The clock tower at Sheffield Town Hall was originally built to house a chiming bell - but no bell was ever installed. This was finally rectified when an electronic chime was installed in 2002
- From the 1870s, before Town Hall was built, the ‘chime’ that could be heard keeping time in the centre of Sheffield was the 1pm time signal at HL Brown's on the corner of Barker’s Pool and Leopold Street, facing Fargate and Surrey Street. It still sounds at 1pm today
- The tower was built to house four clocks, one on each side. Each clock is approximately 2.5 metres in diameter
- The clock dials were originally illuminated at night by gaslight
- After the clock tower began to suffer from wear and tear over the years, a restoration of the clock tower was carried out in 2017 at a cost of £86,000
- We are currently undertaking a design commission looking to restore and refurbish the Town Hall. The project will breathe new life into the Town Hall so that the building can continue to serve everyone in our city and be a modern, accessible workplace
