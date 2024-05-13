Sir Robert Goodwill MP learns about modern building methods with Barratt Homes in Whitby

Finding out more about modern and sustainable building methods in Whitby was Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill.

He was welcomed to Barratt Homes’ Abbey View development by Yorkshire East’s managing director Daniel Smith, contract manager Ben Waines, sales manager Leonie Gilbertson, and sales advisor James Taylor.

During the visit, Sir Robert learned about Barratt Homes’ commitment to constructing homes with timber frames. This means Barratt Homes is able to deliver high-quality homes in a more efficient way, greatly reducing waste, decreasing vehicle movements and reliance on a scarce bricklaying resource.

Plus, he was informed that many of the homes at Abbey View will be built to energy efficient standards, which includes renewable energy sources with PV panels, airtightness, insulation, and energy-efficient lighting systems. This has the potential to make substantial savings on residents’ energy bills..

The Barratt Homes team welcomed Sir Robert Goodwill MP to Abbey View in Whitby

Sir Robert was also keen to understand what contributions Barratt Homes has made to benefit the local area surrounding the development in Whitby. This included Abbey View’s community contribution of £152,000 to sports facilities in the local area and a recent £1,500 donation to Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help.

The MP commented: “It was a fantastic morning meeting the Barratt Homes team at Abbey View in Whitby.

“The development is providing much-needed, high-quality housing for Whitby residents, and it was interesting to learn about Barratt Homes’ commitment to energy-efficient building standards. This will really contribute to reduction of waste and, most importantly, reducing residents' energy bills too.

“I look forward to seeing how Abbey View will continue to develop over the coming months.”

Daniel Smith, managing director for Abbey View, commented: “We were honoured to welcome Sir Robert Goodwill MP to Abbey View and show him how well the development is progressing since our first residents moved in last year.

“With more than 40% of the homes occupied at Abbey View designated to affordable housing, the team on the development are extremely proud to be delivering high-quality, energy efficient properties as we support the local people of Whitby and meet the need for more housing in the area.

“We can’t thank Sir Robert Goodwill MP enough for taking a keen interest in Barratt Homes’ work in Whitby and taking the time out of his day to visit us at Abbey View.”