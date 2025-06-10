Six tasks to keep your garden blooming throughout June

As summer arrives and the days stretch longer, June is the perfect month to enjoy your garden in full bloom. But to keep it looking vibrant and healthy through the warmer weather, a little regular maintenance goes a long way.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Fairlie, technical development manager at Doff Portland – a manufacturer of premium garden care products – shares six essential gardening jobs to prioritise this month.

1. Stay on top of slugs and snails

“Warm, damp conditions in early summer are ideal for slugs and snails and they can quickly un-do all your hard work,” says Jane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer gardening - Expert from Doff Portland highlights six gardening tasks to complete in June

To protect vulnerable plants such as hostas, dahlias and salad crops, Jane recommends a two-stop approach:

Scatter chemical-free barrier pellets around the base of plants to form a dry, gritty surface that slugs instinctively avoid

For added protection, apply organic slug pellets containing ferric phosphate – a showerproof ingredient that naturally breaks down in soil with no residual effect

2. Deadhead for continuous colour

“Keep your garden looking its best by regularly deadheading spent flowers,” advises Jane. “It’s a simple task that encourages repeat blooming and keeps displays looking fresh.”

Use your fingers or secateurs to remove faded, wilted or browning blooms to promote new growth and extend the flowering season.

3. Water wisely

As the weather warms up, efficient watering becomes crucial. “Water in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation and help moisture reach the roots,” Jane recommends. “And always direct water at the base of the plant rather than over the leaves as this reduces the risk of fungal diseases.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To lock in moisture, apply a layer of mulch around your plants. “Organic mulches like bark, compost or well-rotted manure also help suppress weeds while nourishing the soil,” she adds.

4. Feed hungry plants

June is a month of vigorous growth and your plants will be working hard to produce flowers, fruit and foliage.

“Regular feeding is key this month,” says Jane. “Use a liquid plant feed every 7 to 10 days on flowering plants, tomatoes and hanging baskets to keep them in top condition.”

In established borders, apply a slow-release fertiliser to provide a steady supply of nutrients throughout the summer.

5. Cut off tomato side shoots

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep tomato plants productive, remove the small shoots that grow between the main stem and the leaf branches.

“This helps direct the plant’s energy into producing fruit rather than excess foliage,” explains Jane.

“Check plants every few days as side shoots can appear quickly in warm weather.”

6. Mow and maintain your lawn

“June is a peak month for lawn growth, but with warmer temperatures and less rainfall, your lawn needs the right care to stay lush,” says Jane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mow regularly, raising the blades slightly during dry spells to avoid stressing the grass. Feed weekly or fortnightly with a liquid lawn feed to support healthy, green growth.

If your lawn is patchy, there’s still time to overseed – ideally in early June before it gets too hot. “Water the area gently, apply a grass seed mix and press it in for good soil contact,” Jane advises.

“Deep watering once or twice a week is far more effective than a daily light sprinkle. It encourages roots to grow deeper, making the lawn more drought resilient,” she adds.

By staying on top of these simple but important tasks, your garden will stay lush and lively throughout the summer months.