One of Ripon's finest period properties is on the market with potential to convert into apartments

One of Ripon’s finest period properties is for sale and is already attracting high levels of interest from investors and developers.

Skell Lodge, which is on the sought-after South Crescent, within easy walking distance of the city centre, is being marketed by Dacre, Son & Hartley estate agents and has a guide price of £1.25 million.

The substantial residence, which covers more than 8,500 sq ft in total, previously operated as a care home, with more than 20 bedrooms. The main building extends to 6,800 sq ft, which excludes its large basement and roof voids, and a former coach house has been converted into three, one bedroom apartments for the over 55s. In addition, there are gardens, a driveway, double garage and parking area.

Skell Lodge, Ripon

Dan Rice, from Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Ripon office, said: “Skell Lodge offers clear potential to be transformed into a standout apartment scheme, subject to planning permissions. The buildings have been well-maintained and are full of charm and character, which a creative developer could do something very special with.

“In addition, the property has the added benefit of being in one of Ripon’s most popular and sought-after tree-lined streets, less than half a mile from Ripon Cathedral, and within a 10-minute drive of both the A1M and Fountains Abbey in The Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. As a result, it’s a very rare opportunity that will attract high levels of interest.”

For more information about Skell Lodge, call Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Ripon office on 01765 605151 visit www.dacres.co.uk