South Yorkshire developer highlights new homes overlooking open space
The development on Bawtry Road has a selection of three and four bedroom homes appealing to a wide variety of buyers, with many new homes overlooking green open space.
Research from the European Environment Agency suggests that spending time in the natural world not only improves mental health and feelings of wellbeing, but can also reduce stress levels and boost the immune system.
The housebuilder designs its developments with well thought-out landscaping to ensure residents can reap these benefits on their doorsteps.
As well as the open space at the development, Tickhill Castle and Langold Country Park are short drives away and are ideal spaces to walk, run or cycle, while immersed in the natural world.
Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “A number of our homes at Lancaster Gardens will have picturesque views of green open space, as well as the unbeatable South Yorkshire countryside.
“We believe these properties will prove to be extremely popular and we are encouraging anyone interested to visit one of our Sales Advisers to find out more.”
Lancaster Gardens has already gathered a lot of attention from potential homebuyers, offering semi-rural living with excellent city connections. Residents can benefit from a range of local amenities in the nearby towns of Harworth, Tickhill and Bawtry, as well as having Sheffield city centre little over 20 miles away.
There are a number of schemes available for those looking to make a move, including the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.
For more information on the developments, visit the website at Barratt Homes in South Yorkshire.
