On the market with Savills for £8million, Valley Farm is a modern oasis in the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The house was commissioned by entrepreneur Julian Pilling who engaged Mark Bramhall of Malton-based Bramhall Blenkharn Leonard architects, along with architect Julian Phillips of The Julian Phillips Partnership to design it.

Julian spoke with Sharon Dale about his vision for the home, why he chose to build there and the home’s sustainable attributes.

You can read the full interview here: This hidden away home for sale is one of Yorkshire's most amazing grand designs

1. 'A special place' Julian and his family knew the area as his grandparents had once farmed next door. He said: "It is a very special place."

2. Architecturally outstanding The planning authority was supportive of plans to build a contemporary home there but only if it was deemed to be architecturally outstanding and sympathetic to its surroundings.

3. Plenty of space The main property has six ensuite bedrooms but there is also a interconnected self-contained three bedroom apartment, as well as a separate building housing a three-bedroom annexe and indoor swimming pool.

4. Wine room and gym Julian said: "There is everything you'd expect from a house of this size including; a wine room, gym, two smaller kitchens, expansive garaging for 20 cars and an amazing office."