Spectacular and show stopping £8miliion home nested away in the Yorkshire countryside
This spectacular, show stopper of a home is nestled away in the heart of the Yorkshire countryside.
On the market with Savills for £8million, Valley Farm is a modern oasis in the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The house was commissioned by entrepreneur Julian Pilling who engaged Mark Bramhall of Malton-based Bramhall Blenkharn Leonard architects, along with architect Julian Phillips of The Julian Phillips Partnership to design it.
Julian spoke with Sharon Dale about his vision for the home, why he chose to build there and the home’s sustainable attributes.
