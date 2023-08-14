These pictures show the inside of a stunning home which is up for sale in Yorkshire and comes complete with its own golf course.

The four-bed single-storey property, in Spofforth, North Yorks., has a stunning 72-par course, set in 130 acres of open countryside and woodland.

And alongside the lush grassy fairways, there is also a six-bay driving range, clubhouse and greenkeeping complex to ensure the site stays well maintained.

Agents Lister Haigh says paying punters have been allowed to play at the club, called Spofforth Golf Course, on a “low-key basis to suit the current owners' lifestyles”.

But they add if buyers wanted to fund their love of the sport by letting more players in for rounds, the commercial potential would be “obvious”.

The current headline green fee charges are £18 on a weekday and £20 on a weekend, operating on a non-membership 'pay & play basis'.

Originally a family farm, Spofforth Golf Club opened in 1994 and is in an idyllic and sought-after location in the village of Follifoot, which sits between Harrogate and Wetherby. The golf course has been developed over a number of years into a successful lifestyle business and still has an extensive range of agricultural buildings offering potential.

The guide price for the property is £2m and for details visit www.listerhaigh.co.uk.

1 . Spofforth, near Harrogate, North Yorkshire The bungalow with gardens. Photo: Lister Haigh, Knaresborough Photo Sales

2 . Spofforth, near Harrogate, North Yorkshire An overview of the stunning location of the golf course and property. Photo: Lister Haigh, Knaresborough Photo Sales

3 . Spofforth, near Harrogate, North Yorkshire The kitchen of the four-bedroom Manor Farm. Photo: Lister Haigh, Knaresborough Photo Sales

4 . Spofforth, near Harrogate, North Yorkshire The lounge of the bungalow has doors leading outside. Photo: Lister Haigh, Knaresborough Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4