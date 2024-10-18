Spooktacular event at The Hawthornes in Carlton

Harron Homes is inviting househunters and Carlton locals to its Halloween-themed event at The Hawthornes development on Saturday, 26th October 2024, from 11am-4pm. Families are invited to join in the fun, with plenty of spooky activities planned for visitors of all ages.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harron Homes is inviting househunters and Carlton locals to its Halloween-themed event at The Hawthornes development on Saturday, 26th October 2024, from 11am-4pm. Families are invited to join in the fun, with plenty of spooky activities planned for visitors of all ages.

Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their scariest Halloween outfits for a chance to win a £50 voucher, with second and third place set to win a £25 and £10 voucher each. In addition to the Halloween fun, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the beautiful showhomes with the Harron Homes team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tonbridge and the Warkworth are both spacious four bedroom detached homes, thoughtfully designed for family life. A highlight in both is the luxurious main bedroom, which features a stylish en-suite and a separate dressing area, providing a touch of glamour for the modern busy lifestyle.

The Hawthornes

Located just five miles from Selby, The Hawthornes offers a range of stunning three and four bedroom homes, perfect for families and professionals alike. With a rural village setting and excellent transport links to Doncaster, Leeds, and York, this development provides the best of both worlds - countryside living with city convenience.

Beth Gillott, Sales Manager at Harron Homes Yorkshire, said, “We’re thrilled to be hosting this Halloween-themed event for the community. It’s a great way for families to have fun and see what makes The Hawthornes such a fantastic place to live. The costume competition is sure to be a hit, and we can’t wait to see all the kids’ creative outfits!”

Visitors can enjoy tours of the high-specification homes on offer and chat with Harron Homes’ expert sales team, who will be on hand to provide information about the development, available buying schemes, and the wonderful amenities in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad