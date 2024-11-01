Spooktacular event at The Hawthornes in Carlton
Ghosts, monsters, and other Halloween characters attended the event as visitors enjoyed dressing up for the occasion. The sales team judged the scariest costume and a prize was awarded to the winner, a Zombie Cheerleader, Charlotte Coughlan, who received a £50 voucher. In addition to the Halloween fun, visitors explored the beautiful showhomes with the Harron Homes team.
The Tonbridge and the Warkworth are both spacious four bedroom detached homes thoughtfully designed for family life. A highlight in both is the luxurious main bedroom, which features a stylish en-suite and a separate dressing area, providing a touch of glamour for the modern busy lifestyle.
Located just five miles from Selby, The Hawthornes offers a range of stunning three and four bedroom homes, perfect for families and professionals alike. With a rural village setting and excellent transport links to Doncaster, Leeds, and York, this development provides the best of both worlds - countryside living with city convenience.
Beth Gillott, Sales Manager at Harron Homes Yorkshire, said, “It was fantastic to see the show home decorated for Halloween. Visitors enjoyed the spookiness and we saw some amazing costumes! Congratulations to Charlotte for winning the costume competition; the outfit really was scary. The event was a great way for families to have fun and see what makes The Hawthornes such a fantastic place to live.”
The Hawthornes can be found at Station Road, Carlton, North Yorkshire, DN14 9NS. For more information call 01757 641080 or visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/east-yorkshire/the-hawthornes/.