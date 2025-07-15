The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 310-acre estate, which sits just over the Yorkshire border in Lancashire, between the villages of Arkholme and Gressingham, has evolved over generations.

It stayed in the Storrs family until 1701 before passing to Dr Anthony Askew, who had married into the family. He built a medieval house on the site in 1716.

In 1848, a descendant sold the estate to Francis Pearson, a solicitor from nearby Kirkby Lonsdale known as the Kirkby Devil, who demolished the earlier building and constructed the gothic revival hall that stands today.

Storrs Hall was built in 1848 on a site dating back to 1242. Picture: Davis & Bowring

Built of sandstone with a slate roof, the eight-bedroom house has a distinct silhouette, with its four-storey tower and octagonal corner turret.

Though its exterior is grand, Storrs Hall was designed to be lived in. From its broad reception rooms to its tucked-away domestic quarters, the house blends period features with a practical layout.

Its hilltop setting offers long views across the Lune Valley, stretching towards the Yorkshire Dales and Ingleborough, one of the famous Three Peaks.

Sam Johnson, associate, head of agency, at Davis & Bowring estate agents, says: “It’s one of the nicest country houses in the Lune Valley. The views are spectacular, right across to Ingleborough.”

The reception hall features a broad oak staircase. Picture: Davis & Bowring

The house opens through double doors into a wood-panelled reception hall, complete with parquet flooring, a stone fireplace and a wood-burning stove beneath an overmantel mirror.

To one side is the sitting room, with garden views, parquet floor, and another stone fireplace. It flows into a study fitted with limed oak bookcases and a stone-flagged floor. On the opposite side is the oak-panelled dining room, where an ornate stone fireplace still bears Pearson’s initials. The room also features a coffered ceiling and a built-in drinks cupboard.

A bathroom on the ground floor connects to a gym and shower room. From here, French doors open into a heated indoor swimming pool with a hot tub and access to the garden via three sets of double doors.

Also adjoining the gym is a vaulted stone archway that leads to a lower-level kitchen. This secondary kitchen is fitted with Smallbone units, granite worktops and appliances including a Rangemaster stove and Miele combination oven. Close by is a spiral staircase, the boiler room, and an inner hall.

The property features three reception rooms. Picture: Davis & Bowring

The main kitchen, also by Smallbone, is fitted with a four-oven Aga, island unit, granite worktops, a walk-in pantry and a larder cupboard. It opens into a conservatory with fitted blinds and a Godin gas stove, with double doors leading into the garden.

The house also includes vaulted cellars, accessed by wide stone steps.

Back in the reception hall, a broad oak staircase rises to a half landing where double doors lead into the drawing room, a triple-aspect space with decorative cornicing and a stone fireplace. A fifth bedroom, also with fireplace, is located on this level.

On the first floor, the master suite includes a panelled bedroom, dressing room and ensuite bathroom. A further three bedrooms offer generous space and ensuite facilities.

The property features a games room with a snooker table. Picture: Davis & Bowring

The second floor features a house bathroom and a further two bedrooms, which retain original marble fireplaces. Stairs at the eastern end leads to bedroom eight, which has exposed roof trusses and its own bathroom.

At the very top of the house, a stone spiral staircase leads to the snooker room. With two marble fireplaces and 360-degree views it is one of the property’s standout features.

Above are extensive attic rooms, currently used for storage, but with potential for further use, subject to permissions.

Sam says: “In addition to the main house there are three holiday lets that generate in an income and two redundant farm houses and barns that present a great opportunity for development for someone.

"They’ve all got character, they’ve all got views and they’ve already got the room proportions so there would be great opportunities for someone to add value.”

The property includes eight bedrooms. Picture: Davis & Bowring

The property, which appeared in The Copper Beeches episode of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes in 1985, has already lined up a number of viewings.

"The buyer will be someone looking at it from a lifestyle perspective,” says Sam. “Maybe someone with links to the area. There are good communication links to the M6, to railway connections to London, as well as links to Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, all within two hours of the property.”