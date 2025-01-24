Striking countryside home with views over Hardcastle Crags and development potential

Clough House Farm in Hebden Bridge is a characterful countryside home which offers spectacular views over Hardcastle Crags.

The property includes a spacious lounge with dual-aspect windows and a multi-fuel burner. The dining room leads to a study with a built-in bar and access to a vaulted cellar.

The modern kitchen has a central island with a bamboo breakfast bar and a pantry. A utility room connects the farmhouse to the adjoining barn.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom has an en-suite with a double walk-in rainfall shower. Four additional double bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the first floor.

The property also includes a derelict stone cottage with an adjoining barn, ideal for conversion.

Clough House Farm is on the market for £1.35m with charnockbates.co.uk

1 . Serene setting Clough House Farm is a five bedroom detached home set in a tranquil countryside location in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire. The property features an adjoining barn ripe for conversion either as a separate dwelling or integrated into the main house. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

2 . Time for a meal The breakfast kitchen includes a central island with solid bamboo breakfast bar and a range of shaker-style wall, drawer and base units with contrasting granite worksurfaces. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

3 . Eating nook The dining room has wonderful views and leads through to the study with a built-in bar, in turn accessing a cellar with vaulted ceiling offering a useful storage space. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales

4 . Generous living area The spacious lounge has dual aspect windows enjoying an outlook into the garden and far-reaching views beyond. A multi-fuel burner sits at the focal point with exposed stone surround. Photo: Charnock Bates Photo Sales