Strutt & Parker sees sales rise in prime country market

The firm said it recently negotiated several standout residential transactions in Yorkshire, amounting to around £25m worth of exchanges in the county in August and September alone.

This included the sale of Howsham Hall, a Grade I Listed country house in North Yorkshire set within more than 80 acres, which sold above its asking price of £5m.

The sale reflects a pattern of strength across the county, where several recent deals in this price bracket - many of them selling off market - have also achieved premiums.

Howsham Hall, near Malton in North Yorkshire. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Annabel Blackett, inset, associate director covering country house sales in Scotland and northern England and who handled the sale, said: “Howsham Hall is a prime example of how unique homes in the most sought-after locations continue to attract strong interest in the region.

"Properties like this are often discretionary, emotional purchases – buyers recognise the rarity and seize the opportunity, knowing it’s a once-in-a-generation chance to own something incredibly special.”

Demand remains buoyant across the wider country house market too, according to Strutt & Parker.

The number of prospective buyers for homes priced over £2.5m rose by more than 65 per cent in September compared to the same month last year.

“Our team has seen a 50 per cent increase in applicant figures in the year-to-date compared with 2024,” added Oliver Custance Baker, senior director and head of the firm’s national country house department.

“August was the busiest August we’ve seen in three years for value under offer, a clear indication that certain buyers remain active and decisive at the top end of the market.”

That demand has translated into a series of high-value sales this autumn. Dunsborough Park, a Grade II Listed 117 acre estate in Surrey with a guide price of £12,500,000, exchanged in September.

Across the country in Wiltshire, Hazelbury Manor, an historic property with 180 acres and an asking price of £7,500,000, completed last month too.

Earlier this month, data from property website Zoopla found that enquiries for homes priced over £500,000 fell by four per cent in the five weeks to September 21, compared with the same period last year, while new listings were down by seven per cent.

However Strutt & Parker has been a noticeable change in buyer behaviour since the autumn budget was announced in early September.

Many prime country house buyers are showing a renewed focus to agree purchases and complete swiftly, motivated to finalise the deal ahead of any changes announced in the budget.

The average time under offer for homes over £2.5m fell nearly 20 per cent year-on-year in September, with several sales completing particularly quickly - a marked contrast to the more measured pace seen earlier in the year.