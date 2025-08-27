Stunning Collingham Development reaches 90% sold in record time

A beautiful new homes development on the fringes of the peaceful and desirable village of Collingham, West Yorkshire has sold 90% of its homes in just two years.

Well designed, and featuring some flagship homes, the development is accessed by a newly built bridge over the local beck and has plenty of open space allowing the local views to be enjoyed to the full.

“Bridgewood Green has been so very popular, and we really think this is because of its stunning location, spacious design and the types of homes we offer here,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “Our buyers have been so pleased to be able to purchase new build homes in this lovely location allowing them to enjoy the benefits of owning new in the West Yorkshire countryside.”

Now, just thirteen homes remain, including the beautiful five-bedroom ‘Bridgeford’ show home, and these start from a four-bedroom detached ‘Cromwell’, currently priced at £499,995.

The hallway in the Bridgeford show home at Collingham

“The months have flown by at Bridgewood Green and we have been so pleased to help our buyers find their dream home,” said Debbie. “A warm and friendly community is emerging as more and more people complete their house move with us and we wish those and our future buyers many happy years in their brand-new Miller home.”

The stylish show home has also provided lots of inspiration for buyers and visitors alike, not least because it features an original artwork commission by local Collingham artist, Sarah Nicholls, entitled ‘Home Sweet Home’.

Current offers from the housebuilder are a Deposit Contribution or Stamp Duty Contribution and Part Exchange or Assisted Move for those who have a home to sell.

Bridgewood Green is open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm. It is located on Leeds Road, Collingham, West Yorkshire, LS22 5AA.